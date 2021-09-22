Asphalt Art Initiative to paint final mural in Norfolk; seeking volunteers

A cyclist passes by a pair of eyes included in a mural painted on a wall along Cherry Creek, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative will complete its final initiative, Upward Onward, in Norfolk next week.

According to the city of Norfolk, Upward Onward will reflect the history of Denby Park or the “Times Square of the South” through pedestrian movement, brightly-colored buildings, and sunny skies.

Norfolk State University student Britney Gatewood is an artist on this project. Through her work, she aims to connect people to native and foreign locations.

“My main goal is to not only beautify, but also to unify and connect people to the spaces I’m working in,” said Gatewood.

Volunteers of all ages are asked to help create the Upward Onward mural. Anyone interested can come to the corner of E. Little Creek Rd. and San Antonio Blvd. Sept. 22-24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m to paint.

Once the mural is completed, there will be a community celebration and Asphalt Art Dedication on Sept. 25 from 1-3 p.m. Attendees are asked to meet at the lot across the street from Big Al’s Muffler Shop located at 287 E. Little Creek Rd.

There will be musical performances, food, face painting, and more.

For more information, visit www.norfolk.gov.