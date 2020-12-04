Asia Cowell allegedly killed to stop her from testifying as victim of sexual assault, court documents say



NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been a little over two months since Asia Cowell’s body was found.

Now, new information from court documents reveals she was allegedly killed to stop her from testifying as a victim of sexual assault.

In May, 20-year-old Desean Corum was charged with the attempted rape and sodomy of Cowell.

The case was pending in Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Court when she disappeared.

Those charges against Corum were nolle prosequi, or withdrawn, in late September.

Documents from a protective order that Cowell filed against Corum say he threw her up against a wall, onto the floor, and choked her.

It’s still not clear what Cowell and Corum’s relationship was, if any.

The documents also say Crystal and Devin Albritton, along with Corum’s sister, Dazha Feaster — who was 17 at the time, lured Cowell to Crystal’s apartment off Kenmore Drive to kill her.

Police say Cowell was dropped off by her aunt, to do a client’s hair — or so she thought.

That was on September 7, Cowell was never heard from again and reported missing shortly after.

Officials say her body was found about two weeks later in the woods behind Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

Investigators say the three suspects subdued Cowell in the apartment then put her in Crystal’s car.

After that, Crystal and Feaster drove her across the water.

The documents further say Feaster admitted to holding Cowell at gunpoint as the three of them walked deeper into the woods.

Additionally, the documents also say Crystal ultimately pulled the trigger.

Police say Devin was not there for the murder, but allegedly knew about it and got rid of all her belongings and the gun.

Devin is expected back in court on February 24 for his preliminary hearing and was arraigned Friday, December 12.

Crystal’s arraignment is set in a little over a week.

10 On Your Side couldn’t obtain Feaster’s next court date as she was a juvenile at the time of the murder.