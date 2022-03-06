As teen fights for her life, prosecutor reveals ‘no one may ever be charged’ in hit and run

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 16-year-old Donasia Lee was walking to school last Monday morning when a driver hit her and never stopped to help.

The Booker T. Washington High School student is fighting for her life at Sentara Norfolk General’s Burn Trauma unit, family members tell 10 On Your Side.

They have been by her side virtually around the clock as they pray the girl, who loves to cook and shop, will return home to her loved ones. That includes her five siblings.

A GoFundMe page, created by her mother Christina Lee, delivered the dreaded news that Donasia, who is the second of six children, was in serious trouble.

Her mother wrote that as of Friday, four days after the crash, doctors told her there was little hope for the teen who was struck down as she was crossing Virginia Beach Boulevard at Park Ave.

The Lee family, which includes her church family at Second Calvary Baptist Church say they are devastated.

Donasia is described as a bright girl with dreams of fighting for this country as a member of the military.

Disturbing new information from the city’s chief prosecutor was delivered during Sunday morning service at Second Calvary Baptist Church.

In-person worshipers and those viewing a live stream learned the police investigation is also in serious trouble.

“There was no video no camera and no witnesses that could give any kind of meaningful description here,” said Ramin Fatehi, who is Norfolk’s Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Fatehi said remnants of the car were recovered from the scene and those remnants are under review, but there’s little hope that what they have uncovered so far would lead to an arrest.

“Realistically speaking no one may ever be charged,” he said “I know the police are working on it and we will do our best. If you know anybody who saw anything- even if it’s trivial- please pass it on to us.”

( WAVY photo/ Regina Mobley)

This news was devastating to her entire church community. Senior Pastor Geoffrey Guns baptized Donasia.

When asked what his prayers are Donaisa and her family, he told 10 On Your Side that “Our first prayer is the Lord will comfort her and her family.”

He went on to say that their second prayer “is that she can get better and begin the long road to recovery if that’s possible.” and our third prayer is that whoever did this is found and is brought to justice.

Pastor Guns is calling on the City of Norfolk to install more safety features for Booker T. Washington students who have to cross two busy roads – Virginia Beach Blvd. and Tidewater Dr.

