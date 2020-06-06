As phase 2 starts, Norfolk opens dog parks, neighborhood parks

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As phase 2 reopening begins in Virginia amid the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Norfolk is working to slowly reopen its amenities.
Beginning Friday, all dog parks, the Northside skate park, neighborhood parks and public tennis courts will be open again in the city.
Playgrounds, basketball courts, outdoor pools, and splash pads are still closed.
Recreation centers and libraries in the city will also stay closed. Residents can access library books and other services on the internet, such as the Sargeant Memorial Collection. Slover materials and programs are available online as well.
Parks and Recreation has online materials and programs on its Facebook page.
Libraries and recreation centers will reopen with consideration for the health and safety of the public and city employees, as well as budget constraints caused by the pandemic.
