NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — From the front porch of her Calvert Square home, Tracey Simpson can observe the dangerous route children from her neighborhood take each day to walk to nearby Ruffner Middle School and Booker T. Washington High School.

“They need some cameras. They need crossing guards. We need to make this a one-way street. It is dangerous out here,” said Simpson, adding it’s also dangerous just to board her car with her young daughter along Tidewater Drive.

Tidewater Drive to Virginia Beach Boulevard to Booker T. Washington High School is the route a young Christina Lee took to Booker T. back in the late 1990s. Today, Lee is by the side of her 16-year-old daughter, Donaisa, who is fighting for her life at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

On the morning of Feb. 28, at the intersection of Park Avenue and Virginia Beach Boulevard, just outside Booker T. Washington, Donasia was struck by a vehicle that kept going.

At one point, doctors had given up hope, Lee said.

Lee created a GoFundMe page that painfully describes a poor prognosis for her daughter who had plans to join the U.S. military.

(Photo courtesy: Christina Lee)

10 On Your Side on Tuesday visited the intersection where Donasia was struck after visiting her grandmother and the .8-mile route from Calvert Square used by her classmates.

WAVY-TV Anchor/Reporter Regina Mobley activated the crossing light and was prepared to cross Tidewater Drive, but, one sedan and a large truck quickly turned right onto Tidewater Drive. By the time it was safe to cross, Mobley had only 15 seconds to make it just to the median. She had to wait for another crossing cycle to complete the trip across a very busy Tidewater Drive.

10 On Your Side has observed several dangerous routes for students who live west of their school.

Two weeks ago, Rev. Geoffrey Guns, the pastor who baptized Donaisa, sounded the alarm about the dangerous trip to Booker T. Washington High School.

“You have Tidewater Drive and Virginia Beach Boulevard, which are two heavy traffic areas where kids are walking to school. At a minimum, there should be some kind of camera system there. It’s unthinkable,” said Guns.

Since then, Guns says not one official from Norfolk City Hall official contacted him to address the safety concerns.

With no traffic camera video and so far no witnesses, the city’s top prosecutor says this heartbreaking case may never be solved.

“What turns this into a felony is leaving. If you stay at the scene, you may be able to save the life of the person. You cannot leave that person to die, and that’s what really makes this blameworthy,” said Commonwealths Attorney Ramin Fatehi.

From Calvert Square, Simpson, with her daughter who is not yet old enough for grade school, reflected on the hit and run suspect who remains at large.

“They are out here, hit-and-run, they need police out here escorting these kids across the street,” said Thompson.

As the investigation continues, Lee has taken leave from her job at a fast-food restaurant and is relying on donations from the public to support the children at home: three daughters and two sons who miss spending quality time with their sister.

If you have information on who hit Donasia Lee and failed to stop, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.