NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police have made an arrest in connection with two sexual assault cases that occurred a month apart.

Special Crimes detectives were first called to investigate an incident in the 4600 block of Mayflower Road on March 26 at 3:40 a.m. The victim was found suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound and a sexual assault.

Then, on April 27 just before 4 a.m., police responded to a sexual assault in the 6400 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

The investigation led detectives to 41-year-old Thomas Obryen in connection to both cases. He’s facing charges of forcible sodomy, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, abduction and use of a firearm. He’s currently in jail without bond.

This is an active investigation. Detectives encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Special Crimes Unit at 757-664-7033, or submit an anonymous tip to the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or through the P3Tips mobile app.