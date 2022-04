NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of Norfolk residents woke up in the dark Monday morning.

According to Dominion Energy, approximately 1,000 customers were out of power as of 7:30 a.m. Monday. Officials say the cause of the outage is due to equipment failure. The outage stretches from Kingston Avenue to Beaumont Street.

Crews are now on the scene. Power is estimated to be back between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.