NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating the reported armed robbery of a woman in the Norview area on Saturday night.

Police say it happened just before midnight in the 6100 block of Edwards Street, just off Norview Avenue, down the street from the firehouse.

When officers arrived, a woman said she was approached by a man with a gun and robbed. The suspect fled the area.

No suspect information is available at this time, but police are investigating.