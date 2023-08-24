NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery of a Norfolk business Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Video Game Heaven store located at 1911 Colonial Avenue around 7:40 p.m. to investigate the robbery.

The investigation revealed two suspects entered the store and demanded money and merchandise. One of the suspects had a gun.

The employees complied with the demand and no one was injured.

Police released a photo of the suspects captured by the store’s surveillance camera during the crime.

If you recognize either of these men or know anything about this incident, please contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.