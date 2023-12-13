NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The taps are flowing at Armed Forces Brewing Company after debate over its conditional use permit ended and Norfolk City Council gave it the green light Tuesday.

“Relieved. We are ready to make a positive impact in Norfolk,” said Alan Beal, CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company. “We can’t wait to get open. We can’t wait for everyone to come to check out Armed Forces Brewing Company.”

It means the brewery can start making beer again.

“Everything can be turned back on. Brewing can begin,” said Tim Anderson, an attorney for Armed Forces Brewing Company.

Previously, the brewery was making beer under the conditional use permit of the former owners, O’Connor Brewing Company. That expired in late November, so taps have been dry until Wednesday, when business started again.

This vote from the City Council also allowed the brewery to start hiring.

“We can hire people. We can staff the brewery and staff the taproom,” Beal said. “We are very interested in hiring veterans. Our goal is to be 70% veteran employed on staff.”

The building is the new headquarters for the Armed Forces Brewing Company. It will brew, ship and offer tastings in the building.

“I think we will add great traffic and tourism dollars to the area,” Beal said. “This is the largest military community in the country. We are a military brand. … Here is this facility, a turn-key facility that is the perfect size for us to grow our business.”

Armed Forces Brewing Company faced controversy and pushback over social media comments and divisive messaging from one of its shareholders.

“There were immediate negative reactions from certain members of the community,” Anderson said. “… I think that had a lot to do with the fact that the moving of Armed Forces Brewery to Norfolk was something from Glenn Youngkin’s Economic Development Team. We faced tremendous resistance from day one.”

Anderson said there wasn’t a way to change their minds.

“They’ve created this boogieman mentality of what Armed Forces Brewery is and what they stand for,” Anderson said. “There is no way to convince them otherwise until we open.”

Beals maintains that the brewery is a place for everyone.

“Everyone is welcomed at Armed Forces Brewing Company,” he said. “Our US military is diverse. There are people from all different genders, ages, sexual preferences, and races. We are diverse as well.”

One of the main attractions inside is the taproom. It’s under construction, but Beal shared a hint of what it may look like.

“They just got to come in to see,” Beal said. “We have a lot of exciting things that are going to happen in the taproom. A lot of exciting design things. We’ve got some local artists to do some murals on the walls. That’s all I can tell you right now.”

That portion of the brewery is set to open in January 2024.