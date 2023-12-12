NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Amid support and backlash, Armed Forces Brewing Company hopes the Norfolk City council approves its request for a Conditional Use Permit.

The permit allows the company to operate as a banquet hall that can have live entertainment and produce and sell beer.

However, the Norfolk Planning Commission recommended the company not get permit approval. It was a 4-2 vote.

The company received backlash after one of its owners, Robert O’Neill, allegedly made racist and homophobic remarks.

O’Neill is a former U.S. Navy SEAL Team 6 member who says he shot and killed Osama Bin Laden.

Armed Forces Brewing prides itself in paying tribute the military. In the summer of 2023, the company announced it would establish it’s headquarters in Norfolk, which is the home of world’s largest Naval base.

The Armed Forces Brewing Company’s attorney, Tim Anderson, wrote a letter to Norfolk City Attorney Bernard Pishko to express concerns, and potential consequences, if the Norfolk City Council denies the brewery’s conditional use permit.

One City council member shared a public opinion on social media about the brewery’s presence in Norfolk.

“Keeping it real, why did this company – with this type of branding – think this would play well in NFK?” Councilwoman Andria McClellan wrote on Facebook. “They didn’t reach out to the local leaders, and they obviously don’t know the culture.”

On Facebook, Armed Forces Brewing is asking supports to stand with them to urge the city council to approve the permit. The company posted a link that opens your email to a letter.

The letter says : I am a supporter of Armed Forces Brewing Company. I am writing to express my support for Armed Forces Brewing Company and to ask you to vote in favor of granting their applied-for conditional use permits. I’m asking you to make your decision based on the law, not on political and social rhetoric from a vocal minority of people pushing an agenda that is not in the best interest of the majority of residents and business owners of our city. A vote against these permits will cost Norfolk veterans and their families local jobs and will prevent Norfolk businesses from receiving the benefit of tourism dollars. There will be a significant negative economic impact on the city of Norfolk if these permits are denied. As an elected public servant, I am asking you to vote based on the law – not on the loud voices from a local minority who want to place their own social agenda over the interests of a majority of Norfolk residents and business owners, and over the economic interests of the city itself. I am asking you to please follow the law and that you vote to grant Armed Forces Brewing Company the conditional use permits. Thank you. Armed Forces Brewing Company

The location of Armed Forces Brewing Company was formally O’Connor Brewing Company.

City council meets at 6 p.m. to determine the future of Armed Forces Brewing Company.