Arizona man sentenced to 16 years for multimillion-dollar nationwide investment fraud scheme

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his connection in a nationwide investment fraud conspiracy that cost victims, mostly elderly, over $23 million.

According to court documents, 78-year-old Kent Maerki from Scottsdale, Arizona, made a multitude of misrepresentations about businesses in materials used to solicit investments, including during appearances on radio shows.

Maerki is the founder of Dental Support Plus Franchise, LLC, and Janus Spectrum, LLC. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud related to two investment schemes back in November of 2020.

The scheme cost victims, many of whom were elderly, more than $23 million. More than $4 million of that money went to Maerki.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, Maerki misrepresented the businesses he founded when soliciting investments. In addition to misrepresentations on materials, he also made misrepresentations on radio shows and in a presentation about investments in wireless spectrum he called “Money From Thin Air.”

Maerki has been barred from working in the securities industry since 1984. He and his co-conspirators used a team of salesmen to get investments in risky businesses, which ultimately failed.

Maerki sold the investments without disclosing that he and others were under investigation for fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Virginia State Corporation Commission, and the Arizona State Corporation Commission.