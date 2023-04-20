NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An Arizona man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the production of child sexual abuse material.

According to a press release from the Office of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, 28-year-old Ethan Robert pleaded guilty to the charges in January 2023.

Court documents show 28-year-old Ethan Roberts met a then 14-year-old girl from Norfolk online in January 2022. Roberts engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the girl for seven months and would ask her to send sexually explicit images of herself.

Robert then drove in August 2022 from Arizona to Norfolk, picked up the girl, and brought her back to his apartment in Arizona.

The FBI was able to locate the girl through her Nintendo Switch account and was able to rescue her.