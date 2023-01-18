NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An Arizona man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the production of child sexual abuse material.

Court documents show that 28-year-old Ethan Roberts met a then 14-year-old girl from Norfolk online in January 2022. Roberts engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the minor for a seven-month period.

Roberts then traveled by bus in August 2022 from Arizona to Norfolk. He then picked up the minor and drove him back to his apartment in Arizona.

The FBI was able to locate and rescue the girl using her Nintendo Switch account.

Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19 and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years.