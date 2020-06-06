Area Sentara hospitals begin violence prevention grants; wear orange in commemoration

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Local Sentara groups observed “Wear Orange Day” on Friday to mark the beginning of violence prevention grants from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Eastern Virginia’s regional trauma center, and Sentara Careplex in Hampton participated in the event.

The Sentara Medical Group says the grants will support the development of community-based programs to prevent gun and domestic violence before they result in more traumatic injuries.

Advocates at the various hospitals wore orange on Friday, and offered staff education on gun violence.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital’s trauma program, in partnership with Eastern Virginia Medical School, has treated 353 gunshot wounds and 97 stabbings resulting in 33 deaths from June 2019 through May 27 of this year.

Health officials say there were also 131 traumas from assaults, 16 identified as domestic violence, and two where patients died from injuries from assaults.

To mark “Wear Orange Day,” Sentara Norfolk General Hospital’s Kaufman side will be illuminated orange during the evenings this weekend, from Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 7.

Photo courtesy of the Sentara Medical Group.

Photo courtesy of the Sentara Medical Group.

Photo courtesy of the Sentara Medical Group.

Photo courtesy of Sentara Norfolk General.

Latest Posts