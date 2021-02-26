Apple store at MacArthur Center to permanently close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A spokesperson for Apple confirmed to 10 On Your Side Friday morning that the store at MacArthur Center will permanently close.

The spokesperson did not provide a reason for the store closure or a closing date, but he said that everyone employed at that location will be offered other jobs within Apple.

There is one other Apple store in the Hampton Roads region, at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach.

“We look forward to helping customers at Apple Lynnhaven Mall, as well as on Apple.com and our popular Apple Store and Support apps.”

According to the Apple retail website, the Norfolk location is currently only open for pickup of online orders and “Genius Support” by appointment. Walk-in customers are not allowed at this time.

Nordstrom, an anchor store at MacArthur Center, closed in 2019 after two decades at the Downtown Norfolk location. WAVY News 10 has reported that the city is exploring the idea of converting that space into city offices.

This is a developing story. WAVY News 10’s Stephanie Harris will have much more on the Apple store announcement and the future of MacArthur Center, beginning tonight at 4 p.m.