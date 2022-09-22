Fire at a home on Graydon Avenue in Norfolk on Sept. 22, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire & Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews were called to the 500 block of Graydon Avenue Thursday morning. This is in the Ghent neighborhood of Norfolk.

Crews arrived at 11:15 a.m. to find smoke coming from an apartment at the 8-unit complex.

A tweet from Norfolk Fire & Rescue just after 11:30 a.m. said units got the residential fire under control quickly.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters did rescue a cat from the apartment.

Crews had Graydon Ave. at Blow Street blocked while they fought the fire.

There is no word yet on the cause.