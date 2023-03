NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue is investigating an apartment fire in Norfolk that happened Saturday morning.

On March 4, around 7::09 a.m. fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Palmetto Street in reference to an apartment building fire.

Occupants of the building will be displaced, crews are on the scene working to determine displacement needs and details

There were no injuries reported and the fire is under investigation.