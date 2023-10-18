NORFOLK, Va. WAVY) — Around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, a fire was reported on the 600 block of E Leicester Avenue, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Courtesy: NFD Courtesy: NFD

The Norfolk Fire Department arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second floor of an apartment, reports said. Crews were able to contain the fire to the original apartment, and the fire was under control around 12:40 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, officials said, but several individuals will be displaced.

The cause of fire is under investigation, but the first reports stated it was HVAC related, officials said.