Another raccoon in Norfolk tests positive for rabies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Another raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Norfolk.

According to the Norfolk Health Department, the raccoon made contact with dogs in the area and was picked up near the 1400 block of West Little Creek Road in the Meadowbrook area of the city on Dec. 1.

The raccoon was sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing and tested positive for rabies on Dec. 2.

The dogs involved in the incident were up to date on their rabies vaccinations.



If you have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

Just days prior to this incident, another raccoon was killed by a dog in the Colonial Place neighborhood of Norfolk. The raccoon also tested positive for rabies.

Rabies is a fatal disease, but is preventable if treatment is begun early and completed as recommended by a medical provider.



Below are precautions recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.