NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Another civil lawsuit has been filed that alleges the former leader of The Hague School in Norfolk not only sexually harassed one of the students, but possibly sexually harassed a teacher as well.

The second case casts more light on what was allegedly going on at the school.

The first case is Keelin Hogan v. Paul Warren, and the newly-filed separate case is Keelin Hogan v. The Hague School.

Hogan’s attorney, Diane Toscano, said that more information came to light, and she believes the school itself shares responsibility, and that more should have been done to protect the student.

In June, 10 On Your Side reported that former Hague School student Keelin Hogan claimed that from September through November 2021 when she was 16 and a junior at the school, she was sexually harassed by the school’s Chief Administrative Officer/Headmaster, Paul Warren, and that he used their Tuesday meetings, because she was the student body president, to “discuss sexual topics.”

According to paragraph 11 of the first suit, “Mr. Warren would often put his hand on Miss Hogan’s leg without her permission.”

When that came to light, Warren was terminated, and his wife, Jennifer, who was associate head of school, remained there.

10 On Your Side went looking for the Warrens back in June. Inside, we were asked to leave.

“I am going to have to ask you to leave,” reporter Andy Fox was told.

10 On Your Side asked whether the person knew where Jennifer Warren was to comment on the suit, but was told, “I have not seen her today.”

Now in a new lawsuit against The Hague School, a former student turned PE teacher at the school, (redacted name) came forward to say Warren was inappropriate with her. That was about a year-and-a-half before Keelin Hogan’s alleged case, suggesting there was a problem, and nothing was done about it.

“Beginning in December 2019 through May 2020, Mr. Warren made inappropriate comments to Miss (name redacted),” paragraph 33 of the new suit states.

In paragraph 38, it states that during a yoga session, on her own mat, “Miss (name redacted) was on the floor in a yoga pose, Mr. Warren, without permission, came over and put his body on top of Miss (name redacted). Miss (name redacted) immediately wriggled out from underneath Mr. Warren and made an excuse to immediately leave.”

The person then reported Paul Warren’s behavior to the school May 12, 2020, “by contacting Associate Head of School Jennifer Warren,” according to the new suit. That person told Jennifer Warren why she was resigning — “due to the inappropriate behavior of Mr. Warren towards Miss (redacted). That same day, Mrs. Warren texted Miss (redacted) that she had discussed the situation with Mr. Warren and made assurances of changes.”

10 On Your Side went looking for the Warrens at The Hague School.

“I wanted to find out about the Warrens,” 10 On Your Side asked. “I understand they no longer work here.”

“You are on private property,” a school employee said. Can you please leave?”

“We want to know what happened to the Warrens,” 10 On Your Side responded.

The door then closed.

Today Jennifer Warren is no longer listed on the Hague School’s webpage.

The consolidated lawsuits claim negligent retention and failure to protect Hogan from Paul Warren

“Despite having actual knowledge about Mr. Warren’s deviant predilections as early as May 2020, THS did not act with due care by retaining Mr. Warren but instead acted grossly and recklessly, showing a level of conscious ignorance and deliberate indifference,” the new suit states.

Toscano, in a statement, said that “since the filing of our lawsuit, additional information has come to light that we believe is relevant to our case. As the new legal filing makes clear, we believe the school shares responsibility for the injury at the heart of Ms. Hogan’s claims.”

Both cases could be consolidated into one.

In the new filing, Hogan is seeking $850,000 — $500,000 in compensatory damages and another $350,000 in punitive damages.

A jury trial will be requested.

A term hearing in the first case is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday in Norfolk Circuit Court. A term hearing for the newly-filed case is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 15, also in Norfolk Circuit Court.