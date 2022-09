NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating another bomb threat made toward the City of Norfolk Courthouse on St. Paul’s Boulevard.

Thursday’s came in around 10:50 a.m. and the area around the courthouse has been shut down. Vehicle and light rail traffic are being affected.

In the meantime, police are asking the public to avoid the area.

There was also a bomb threat at the same courthouse last Friday around the same time. Police eventually gave the all clear around 1:20 p.m.