Annual spring fundraiser at EVMS raises over $125K

The Checkered Flag and Doctors’ Day Challenges to raise funds for Eastern Virginia Medical School this spring generated 484 gifts totaling $125,750,

For the fifth year in a row, Checkered Flag matched all gifts made to the EVMS Fund throughout the month of March, up to $25,000.

According to EVMSofficials, an anonymous donor this year matched support of up to $7,500, in honor of Doctors’ Day.

The funds will be used to help EVMS support student scholarships, faculty recruitment, curriculum enhancement, research, and community outreach in the area.