Annual CHKD Run-Walk postponed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This year’s CHKD Run-Walk has been postponed.

In a post on CHKD’s site Wednesday afternoon, officials say they are postponing the event due to low registration, a result of the current COVID-19 climate. Last year’s event went virtual for the same reason.

“We understand that many people may be concerned and unsure, and we want all of our children and their families to be safe,” said the post.

This year’s event, initially slated for Oct. 10 through Oct. 17, was supposed to be CHKD’s 16th annual family-fun event.

Any and all registrations made so far will automatically be deferred to May 2022.

Health systems in the area have been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially with the delta variant, which is contributing to an increase in patient volume that meets or exceeds traditional patient occupancy at hospitals.

At a briefing Tuesday morning at Sentara Norfolk Heart Hospital, experts spoke on behalf of all Sentara hospitals to generalize what they are experiencing in the system’s seven hospitals in Hampton Roads along with five others across Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.