NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – When you walked into Thrift Store USA, you usually saw a familiar, smiling face.

Terri Denmark worked at the popular store on East Little Creek Road for the last five years.

“She was the light of the store,” said Becky Frixen, a manager at Thrift Store USA.

“She was just really easy-going. If you met her, it was just like you met the sunshine. She was really a great person and it’s just sad. She is an angel gone too soon,” said Donnell Walker, manager at Thrift Store USA.

At 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk police confirmed that Denmark was found shot to death near 1900 East Ocean View Avenue.

The 32-year-old is described as a loving mom.

“He was her world,” said longtime Thrift Store USA manager Sherry Bell. “He meant everything to her and it’s just such a sad thing that happened to her.”

Bell tried to call her because she didn’t believe what had happened, “and it went straight to voicemail.”

Replaying the days leading up to the tragedy, Frixen said she worked alongside her on Saturday, just hours before the shooting.

“Even when she was struggling, you never knew it,” Frixen said.

Sunday afternoon, the owner of Thrift Store USA posted on Facebook:

“It is with deep sadness to announce that we have lost one of our own. Terri Denmark was not just an employee she was family. We are completely at a loss as this was unexpected. She will truly be missed. We love you Terri.”

“It was rough yesterday, but everybody pulled through for her,” Bell said.

Her family told 10 On Your Side’s Raven Payne her son will now be raised by his grandmom.

They all want people to come forward with information. At 8 p.m. Monday, her coworkers plan to meet near East Ocean View Avenue to honor her life.

Norfolk Police do not have no additional information or suspect information at this time.