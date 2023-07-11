WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An Amtrak train derailed at Union Station Tuesday morning, affecting service in Amtrak’s Northeast region.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the incident at 9:31 a.m. The tweet said that the derailment took place in the tunnel at the entrance to the station. It described the incident as “minor in nature,” based on initial reports.

At 10:13 a.m., DC Fire and EMS said that two cars came off the tracks. The cars were upright inside the tunnel. Firefighters made their way to the train which had passengers on it. EMS evaluated one person. There were no other injuries reported.

The department tweeted at 10:40 a.m. that all passengers moved to unaffected cars. They were taken to L’Enfant Plaza Station. Medics took one Amtrak employee to the hospital for a minor medical condition.

Kimberly Woods, spokeswoman for Amtrak, said the train was coming through the tunnel at a low speed at the time the derailment took place. A wheel or wheels slipped of the tracks. The train originated in Norfolk, Va. Woods said service to D.C. and south may be affected into the afternoon.

Amtrak Northeast tweeted that as of 10:29 a.m. Train 174 and Train 84 were being held in Alexandria (ALX) due to the disabled train.

Earlier, Amtrak Northeast said Carolinian Train 79 was canceled between Washington (WAS) and Raleigh (RGH).

As of 11:35 a.m., Train 141 and Train 94 were canceled between Washington (WAS) and Richmond (RVR).

Anyone with questions about service can call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL.