NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a HAZMAT situation in the 5700 block of Curlew Drive in Norfolk.

There is an ammonia leak at PadenCold Storage, Damon Langley with Norfolk Fire-Rescue confirmed.

Residences in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

