NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Chartway Arena will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross Wednesday.

The event will take place February 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the front Lobby of the arena.

Those with appointments can enter through doors on Hampton Boulevard.

Parking will be available on the first floor of the Constant Center 43rd Street Garage.

Mask required for entry and to give blood.

Appointments are still available to donate blood at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA, next week on February 3, 2021 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm! Be a hero and sign up to donate by visiting https://t.co/hD7SKHkOn0 and enter the sponsor code: Monarchs pic.twitter.com/hQKYiKEhEW — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) January 30, 2021

