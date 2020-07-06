American Red Cross in need of volunteers for hurricane season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The American Red Cross is currently looking to recruit 165 volunteers to support shelters around the state in case of a hurricane. This year things will look a bit different as they prep volunteers because of COVID-19.

“That has shifted the type of services we provide. It doesn’t change our mission, but it just changes how we go about doing it,” said Michelle Ellis Young, Executive Director of Coastal Virginia American Red Cross.

She said volunteers who can help out in shelters may notice a change in the sheltering type from years past because we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

“Our sheltering won’t be the sheltering people are accustomed to, going into a large mass facility, the cots and beds laid around. It’s going to be very different. It’s hotel rooms and places and spaces where people can adequately social distance,” she explained.

That’s why they are in need of volunteers who can adapt to helping in an emergency setting and in the current COVID-19 environment. Ellis Young said changing up shelter environments to keep people more spread out is all about safety for those volunteers, American Red Cross staff and those who would need to take advantage of a shelter during a storm as well.

“We want to make sure we’re ready in the event that we are, [so] we can help our community,” said Ellis Young.

If you want to become a volunteer please click here to apply.

