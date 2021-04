FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The American Red Cross are having a blood drive in Norfolk on Tuesday, April 20.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. located at the front lobby of Chartway Arena on 4320 Hampton Boulevard.

All blood donations will be tested for COVId-19 antibodies.

The test results will be available within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or on the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org

