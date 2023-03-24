NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hearing the words “American Red Cross Association,” we jump to thoughts of blood drives. If you’ve ever experienced a house fire or a flood, you’d know their work goes far beyond the donor chair.

They respond to more than 60000 disasters every year – some right here in Hampton Roads.

When your house catches fire, first responders are there in a flash. Not long after, you may also see a familiar logo. It’s the Red Cross, helping with shelter and other necessities you may need.

A partnership with first responders puts them in touch with families following disasters like these every day. On a Sunny day in mid-March, the team went one step further – prevention.

Flooding into the community, the Red Cross worked with local first responders in the South Norfolk area. They spent the day making sure everyone had working smoke detectors.

It’s part of their National Sound the Alarm campaign and it indeed takes a village.

Right in the mix is the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia & the Eastern Shore. During the handout, they were offering donations and volunteering.

For decades, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore have been providing donations for people experiencing food insecurity throughout our region. To date, they’ve distributed over 360 million pounds of food to our area alone.

Together with first responders and the Red Cross, more than 100 smoke alarms were installed and checked over. In one day alone, close to 200 lives were impacted and potentially saved.

All thanks to the Red Cross and their amazing partners.

