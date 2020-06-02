American Parkinson Disease Association Hampton Roads holds virtual exercise classes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Exercise for those living with Parkinson’s disease is important.



Ann Perkins, a board member with the American Parkinson Disease Association, Hampton Roads chapter, knows movement is key. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 20 years ago.



“If I don’t exercise every day, from top to bottom, including my voice and my eyes, they generally start getting weak,” said Perkins.

Because of COVID-19, those who meet up in person for support and exercise classes, now use technology to meet up virtually through zoom every week.



“We thought about doing Zoom, and we realized we’re dealing with an older clientele, these are mainly seniors,” said Perkins.

So volunteers helped them learn how to use it. Kendra LaPointe with Forward & Up Fitness, demonstrates some of the exercises they do weekly.



“Keep those elbows up, it goes left right up together,” said LaPointe.



Janessa Robins, with Applied Movement Parkinsons Training, showed us how she helps them manage symptoms through exercise.



“These specific exercises I’m doing right now are called Parkinson’s wellness recovery also know as the power exercises,” said Robbins.



“When you have exercise classes, you have camaraderie. People get together and they accept each other for exactly who they are and where they are in the Parkinson’s plan,” said Perkins.

She says shes hoping to spread awareness and get more people to join in on the classes from around Hampton Roads.

If you want more information about how you can join, call 757-495-3062 for the local district office.

Zoom Support Group meetings are:

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. for topics and speakers.

Third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. – the group talks.

Exercise with Boxing Monday at 6 p.m.

Exercise with Boxing Saturday 11 a.m.

