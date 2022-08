NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An American Airlines plane had to be evacuated on the tarmac Friday afternoon at Norfolk International Airport.

According to Deputy Executive Director Steve Sterling, a wheel of the plane locked up as the plane was taxing after it landed. The flight was coming in from Dallas.

An American Airline was evacuated at Norfolk International Airport. (Photo Courtesy: Cheryl Nelson

An image shows passengers exiting the plane on the tarmac. About 180 people were on the plane.

No injuries have been reported.