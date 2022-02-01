American Airlines flight with mechanical issue diverted to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An American Airlines flight heading to Miami was diverted to Norfolk Tuesday morning due to an in-flight issue, an airport official confirmed.

The Flight Aware tracker website shows AAL412 departed Connecticut (BDL) at 7:47 a.m.

It was diverted to Norfolk International Airport (ORF) after experiencing a mechanical issue while in flight, according to Steve Sterling with Norfolk Airport Authority.

The plane landed safely in Norfolk around 9:15 a.m., he said.

There were 147 people on board the plane. American Airlines sent another aircraft to Norfolk to transport the passengers to Miami.