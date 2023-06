NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire and Rescue received a call about a vehicle fire at 830 Kempsville Rd. at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the engine compartment of an ambulance fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames and extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.