‘Alpha/Beta’: Norfolk Arts opens new exhibit at offsite gallery featuring Williamsburg-based artists

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Arts is opening a new exhibit featuring Williamsburg-based artists Trotter Hardy and Caroline Garrett Hardy.

Titled “Alpha/Beta,” Trotter Hardy and Caroline Garrett Hardy’s latest exhibition opens in Norfolk Arts’ Offsite Gallery at MacArthur Center with a reception on December 10 at 5 p.m.

The event and gallery are free and open to the public.

With references to Japanese artistic traditions, Chinese robes & Tibetan iconography, Trotter Hardy and Caroline Garrett Hardy take a radically different approach to art but share a strong common theme: a fascination with Asian culture, as expressed in art and spirituality.

Trotter Hardy’s photographs reflect a calm and minimalist single-mindedness akin to simple Japanese and Chinese ink brush drawings often created by Buddhist monks. Replete with symbols and narrative suggestions, Caroline’s kimonos are characterized by a profusion of colors, textures, shapes, symbols, and words echoing Japanese design aesthetics.

The offsite gallery, located at MacArthur Center 300 Monticello Ave., Suite #287 Norfolk, VA 23510, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10