‘Alpha/Beta’: Norfolk Arts opens new exhibit at offsite gallery featuring Williamsburg-based artists

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Arts is opening a new exhibit featuring Williamsburg-based artists Trotter Hardy and Caroline Garrett Hardy.

Titled “Alpha/Beta,” Trotter Hardy and Caroline Garrett Hardy’s latest exhibition opens in Norfolk Arts’ Offsite Gallery at MacArthur Center with a reception on December 10 at 5 p.m.



The event and gallery are free and open to the public.

With references to Japanese artistic traditions, Chinese robes & Tibetan iconography, Trotter Hardy and Caroline Garrett Hardy take a radically different approach to art but share a strong common theme: a fascination with Asian culture, as expressed in art and spirituality.

Trotter Hardy’s photographs reflect a calm and minimalist single-mindedness akin to simple Japanese and Chinese ink brush drawings often created by Buddhist monks. Replete with symbols and narrative suggestions, Caroline’s kimonos are characterized by a profusion of colors, textures, shapes, symbols, and words echoing Japanese design aesthetics.

The offsite gallery, located at MacArthur Center 300 Monticello Ave., Suite #287 Norfolk, VA 23510, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.