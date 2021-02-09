Allegiant to offer nonstop route from Norfolk to Boston

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Allegiant Air will start a nonstop route from Norfolk to Boston starting May 28.

The new route will run twice weekly, and will start as low as $39 one-way, the company said in their announcement Tuesday morning.

“Boston is always in demand as a one-of-a-kind destination, steeped in our nation’s history,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue. “We’re excited to provide our brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service for Norfolk residents looking to walk the Freedom Trail, visit the Faneuil Hall marketplace and experience all that Boston has to offer.”

You can check fares and flight times on Allegiant’s website.