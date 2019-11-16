Allegiant offers nonstop service to Florida airport for as cheap as $47 one way

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Allegiant airlines has announced new flights out of Norfolk — this time nonstop to Punta Gorda Airport in Florida.

The new nonstop service will cost as low as $47 each way, the airline announced in a news release.

The new seasonal service will operate two times a week.

“We’re really excited to grow yet again in Norfolk and to offer travelers a new, nonstop option for travel to Punta Gorda,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “This service starts just in time for a winter getaway to the beautiful coastlines and year-round sunshine southwest Florida has to offer.”

