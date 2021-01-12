After being delayed by the pandemic, Allegiant adds one-way fares on two routes from Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Allegiant, like many businesses, had to deal with impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Some new flight routes were delayed and rescheduled from 2020 due to COVID-19, including two one-way routes out of Norfolk International Airport (ORF).

The rescheduled routes that will start this year at (ORF) include:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning June 3, 2021 with fares as low as $49.* Columbus, Ohio via Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) – beginning June 3, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new routes that were delayed by the pandemic were announced as part of 21 new nonstop Allegiant routes nationwide on Tuesday. Those other routes include nine in three new cities: Portland, Oregon; Key West, Florida, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Those three new cities do not have routes linked to Norfolk.

The Las-Vegas based company already offers several nonstop flights to Florida from Norfolk. Another budget airline, Frontier, also offers several nonstop flights from ORF, including Tampa, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Denver.

Fares on those one-way routes will be as low as $39.

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Jan. 13, 2021 for travel by Aug. 16, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees.



Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply.

Update: This article originally incorrectly stated there would be additional flights from Norfolk to cities other than Pittsburgh and Columbus. WAVY News regrets the error.