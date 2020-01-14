Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43
Closings & Delays
Paul D. Camp Community College

Allegiant adds nonstop flights from Norfolk to Nashville and Pittsburgh

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
757 Allegiant_543133

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Budget airline Allegiant has added three new nonstop flights from Norfolk International Airport in its latest expansion.

Flights to Nashville, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio, will run twice a week. Allegiant, known for its cheap tickets and long list of potential fees, is offering introductory rates as low as $44 on one-way travel for some flights — but you’ll have to purchase them by January 16.

The new flights at ORF are among 44 new nonstop flights announced by Allegiant on Tuesday, the largest expansion in company history.

The Las-Vegas based company already offers several nonstop flights to Florida from Norfolk. Another budget airline, Frontier, also offers several nonstop flights from ORF, including Tampa, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Denver.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories