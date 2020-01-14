Allegiant adds nonstop flights from Norfolk to Nashville and Pittsburgh

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Budget airline Allegiant has added three new nonstop flights from Norfolk International Airport in its latest expansion.

Flights to Nashville, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio, will run twice a week. Allegiant, known for its cheap tickets and long list of potential fees, is offering introductory rates as low as $44 on one-way travel for some flights — but you’ll have to purchase them by January 16.

The new flights at ORF are among 44 new nonstop flights announced by Allegiant on Tuesday, the largest expansion in company history.

The Las-Vegas based company already offers several nonstop flights to Florida from Norfolk. Another budget airline, Frontier, also offers several nonstop flights from ORF, including Tampa, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Denver.