Allegiant adds new, nonstop flights from Norfolk to Portland, Key West, Jackson Hole

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Allegiant added 3 nonstop flights from Norfolk International Airports.

The airline is offering one-way fares on the three new routes, which include Portland, Oregon; Key West, Florida, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for as low as $39.

The Las-Vegas based company already offers several nonstop flights to Florida from Norfolk. Another budget airline, Frontier, also offers several nonstop flights from ORF, including Tampa, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Denver.

The rescheduled routes to Norfolk International Airport (ORF) include:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning June 3, 2021 with fares as low as $49.* Columbus, Ohio via Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) – beginning June 3, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Jan. 13, 2021 for travel by Aug. 16, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees.



Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply.