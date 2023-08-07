NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of killing a local anti-gun violence activist’s son appeared in court via video call Monday morning.

Jalen Garces was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony. He is accused of killing Ali K. Muhammad outside of his home on 1st Bay St. in Norfolk.

Garces was taken into custody by Norfolk Police on Aug. 4. A judge set a preliminary hearing in the case for Oct. 19.

Outside of the courthouse, Bilal Muhammad, the victim’s father, told reporters that he wants to see Garces sentenced as punitively as possible.

“We’re looking for a life sentence — the highest penalty that he can receive — life sentence. We’re also looking for no bond.” he said. “We will fight, whatever it takes for no bond. And we will stand together in unity.”

Bilal described his late son as a man with big dreams and aspirations, a decent a human being.

“Ali was a hard-working father [with] three beautiful daughters, a hard working man at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital,” he said. “He had established a good working relationship, a career at Sentara. He had already put things in place for the future of his daughters.”