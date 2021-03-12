1 westbound lane reopens on I-64 west ahead of HRBT in Norfolk due to ‘unscheduled inspection’ of overpass

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One westbound lane has reopened on Interstate 64 in Norfolk ahead of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel after all lanes were shut down due to a “unscheduled emergency inspection of the Evans Road overpass” near Bay Avenue.

VDOT says the inspection came after an “apparent pavement anomaly” that was reported Friday morning.

Traffic was being diverted at Granby Street (exit 267A) to the Ocean View area, but cameras show one lane of traffic now getting by.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.