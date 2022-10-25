NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hard-hitting, fast-paced pro wrestling action returns to the Ted Constant Center at Old Dominion University Wednesday evening.

For the first time in almost a year, All Elite Wrestling will hold its dynamite T.V. show in Norfolk. Some things have changed a bit in the past year for the promotion but the goal remains the same — putting on the best show possible for the fans.

And speaking of the fans, they lined up at the Ted Monday to meet AEW TNT champion Wardlow who has recently established himself as a popular star of the wrestling business, endearing himself to fans.

He says AEW does a great job bridging the past, like some older fans may have seen at scope back in the day, to what you see in wrestling today.

Wardlow has been with AEW since almost the beginning. He is now one of the most popular and personable stars in not just AEW, but all of pro wrestling. He told 10 On Your Side coming to Norfolk means a lot to him as he has many friends who serve in the armed forces.

In its 3 years in existence, AEW has established itself as the clear Number 2 pro wrestling promotion in the world, behind WWE. Despite being a new product, it still reckons with the past of pro wrestling. Some fans even say it reminds them of the old days, back when guys like Ric Flair and Magnum T.A. were helping sell out Norfolk Scope.

But, despite helping people feel nostalgic, AEW brings fast-paced action with a diverse roster of colorful characters, something fans have fallen in love with.

The TNT championship is what is considered a secondary title, one step below the big prize, the AEW world heavyweight championship. That belt is currently held by veteran Jon Moxley who is in his third reign as champ. Wardlow says once he is done taking the TNT title to new heights; his goals will be set on the big prize.

Tickets are still available for the show Wednesday evening. Bell time is at 7 p.m.

Purchase your tickets HERE.