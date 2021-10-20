All clear following bomb threat at Norfolk courthouse

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for whoever reported a bomb threat at the Norfolk courthouse Wednesday morning.

According to police, the call came in just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding a bomb at the courthouse located at 150 Saint Pauls Boulevard.

Nearly an hour later, police cleared the scene and confirmed and the courthouse was deemed safe.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.