All clear following bomb threat at Norfolk courthouse

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for whoever reported a bomb threat at the Norfolk courthouse Wednesday morning.

According to police, the call came in just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding a bomb at the courthouse located at 150 Saint Pauls Boulevard.

Nearly an hour later, police cleared the scene and confirmed and the courthouse was deemed safe.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10