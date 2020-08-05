Alabama woman cited for having two guns at Norfolk International Airport

A woman was caught with these handguns in her carry-on bag at a Norfolk International Airport checkpoint on Aug. 4. (TSA photo)

A woman was caught with these handguns in her carry-on bag at a Norfolk International Airport checkpoint on Aug. 4. (TSA photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Transportation Security Administration says a woman from Alabama tried to bring two handguns onto a plane at Norfolk International Airport.

A TSA officer detected the guns, a beige .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a purple .38 caliber revolver, in the woman’s carry-on bags on August 4.

Airport police confiscated the guns and cited the woman on weapons charges.

Neither of the weapons were loaded, the TSA said.

Guns caught at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints from 2016 to 2020:

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Guns caught at checkpoints 14 10 21 15 7 (As of Aug. 4, 2020)

Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

Passengers are not permitted to carry guns on airplanes. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits. The complete list of penalties is posted online.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site.

Latest Posts