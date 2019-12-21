Airport official: Body of former Norfolk officer killed in Georgia arrives at ORF

Breaking News
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport was lit up with the blue lights of nearly 20 police vehicles Friday night as the body of a fallen officer arrived home in Hampton Roads.

A large police presence was seen at the airport Friday evening just after 6 p.m. At least 18 police cars were parked in a row near a Delta airplane and terminal with their emergency lights activated.

Airport Executive Director Robert S. Bowen confirmed Friday the police presence was because the body of a police officer was returning home from Georgia.

The police cars made up a procession for 37-year-old Wolf Valmond.

Valmond served for years as a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy in Norfolk. He had just left the police department in October after serving since 2015.

Valmond, a trainee with U.S. Customs and Border Protection was at a bar Sunday in St. Simons when he was killed.

Valmond and the suspect, 27-year-old Calvin Jenkins, got into a physical fight around 12:30 a.m. when Jenkins grabbed a gun and started firing. Two of the bullets struck Valmond and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jenkins was taken into custody and charged with murder.

A second arrest was made in the case the following day: 25-year-old Naasir Kurmue is charged with simple battery for allegedly punching Valmond during the altercation.

Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron said Valmond, who served as a deputy from July 2011 to January 2015, was “always ready to serve and protect” and was “kind, warm, smart and loving.”

There is a GoFundMe account set up to assist Valmond’s family. Click here if you would like to donate to the fund.

