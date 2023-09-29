NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A plan to build a hotel at Norfolk International Airport is one step closer to happening. On Sept. 28, the Norfolk Airport Authority Board of Commissioners approved the recommendation to select ORF Hospitality Partners to develop, manage and operate the hotel.

Earlier this year, WAVY reported that the airport hoped a developer would fund a 150-room hotel connected to the airport.

The Airport Authority says the hotel will be built within walking distance of the Departures Terminal building. It will include meeting spaces, restaurants and other amenities.

The hotel is expected to take 18-24 months to build once a design is approved.

Norfolk International released these conceptual renderings.