Air Force Thunderbirds land at CHKD for a visit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Members of the Air Force Thunderbirds dropped by the Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters (CHKD) in Norfolk late last week, bringing much appreciated excitement to some young patients.

The precision aerial squadron was in town for this year’s air show at Naval Air Station Oceana, which was held this past Saturday and Sunday.

The crew made sure to swoop by and boost morale while teaching young patients at CHKD about their demonstrations.

In a post on Facebook, CHKD noted the special day as an exciting event for the patients, families, and staff at the children’s hospital, while thanking the Thunderbirds for taking time off their schedule to visit.