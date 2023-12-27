NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just one week after the fatal shooting along Lindenwood Avenue, the memorial for James Carter has exploded in size with numerous balloons, candles and dozens of messages for the man written on the overhead door of Triple C Convenience. The notes say things like, “Thanks for looking out for the kids,” “thanks for always being family” and messages from his children.

In court Wednesday morning, Dennis Hisle, the man who faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to Carter’s shooting death, was arraigned, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office. Tamike Credle, who according to newly-filed court documents has been accused of being the getaway driver after the shooting, was also arraigned.

Court documents indicate that Credle tried telling investigators that she had no idea how the gun got into her glovebox and claims she did not know about the shooting at all.

All three suspects involved are being held in jail without bond. Their next court hearings are in February.

One week after Carter died, the store remains closed. Community members 10 On Your Side spoke to on Wednesday — some close with the family — said they still do not know when the store will reopen. One man close to the family said the funeral is set for next Tuesday. The location will be announced at a later time.

Slim Pittman is one of the many who left a note. His is written on a photo of Carter, taped to the center of the door.

“Can’t nobody say nothing bad about him,” Pittman told 10 On Your Side. “I have never ever seen or heard anyone say anything bad about him. Never. They can’t. I don’t know nothing bad about him. Nothing. Ain’t a bad bone in his body. Really wasn’t.”

Pittman shared a story about a woman who went to his store in need of diapers for her child, but did not have money.

“She came back up here with bread, milk, some other little small stuff and the Pampers,” he said. “All he said was, ‘That’s all you need?’ She said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘Well, just pay me when you can.’ That shows you how much he loved the community. He’s definitely going to be blessed. Always been blessed. I’m just so hurt and mad that he’s gone, you know?”